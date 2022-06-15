Steph Houghton left out of England’s final 23-player squad for home Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steph Houghton left out of England’s final 23-player squad for home Euros

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 5:17 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 5:19 pm
Steph Houghton has been left out of England’s squad for the Euros (Joe Giddens/PA)
Steph Houghton has been left out of England’s final 23-player squad for this summer’s home Euros.

Lucy Staniforth, Katie Zelem, Niamh Charles and Sandy MacIver are the others from the provisional 28-strong group omitted by Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman.

Houghton, England’s captain at their last three major tournaments, has not played since January due to an Achilles issue, for which she underwent surgery in February.

Jill Scott and Fran Kirby are two out of action towards the end of the season to get the nod from Wiegman, who named Leah Williamson as her skipper for the tournament in April.

The news comes on the eve of England’s first of three warm-up matches, against Belgium at Molineux – the team then play Holland at Elland Road and Switzerland in Zurich before opening the tournament by taking on Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

The door is not entirely closed at this stage for those left out of the 23 – changes can be made to the squad until June 26.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has announced her 23-player squad for the Euros (Tim Goode/PA)

Wiegman said in a statement from the Football Association: “I am excited by what is possible for this group.

“We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands. The chance to represent the nation on such a big stage on home soil is one to relish.

“This group so far has proven they are prepared to give it all they have in every training session, in every meeting and in every game.

“Making the final selection is always difficult because we know the talent and commitment of every single player.

“All 28 players have all been superb on and off the pitch, since I started (last September). I am certain those we have had to disappoint will give everything to support us and be ready if called upon.

“Of course, we hope to avoid any setbacks before we start against Austria but we know where we can turn in case we need a replacement.

“Togetherness is a big part of what we are all about and from every player in the squad to my superb support team, and with the strong backing of everyone at the FA and our fans, we are committed to make it a summer to remember.”

