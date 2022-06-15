David Willey takes swipe at Yorkshire after signing deal with Northamptonshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Willey takes swipe at Yorkshire after signing deal with Northamptonshire

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 5:57 pm
David Willey is leaving Yorkshire (Bradley Collyer/PA)
David Willey is leaving Yorkshire (Bradley Collyer/PA)

David Willey has claimed Yorkshire have prioritised repairing their reputation over cricket after it was announced he was leaving the club to re-join Northamptonshire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old England all-rounder swapped Wantage Road for Headingley ahead of the 2016 campaign and became an integral part of Yorkshire’s white-ball sides.

On Wednesday, Yorkshire and a “number of individuals” were charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board following an investigation into racism allegations made by Azeem Rafiq, and the handling of those allegations by the club.

Willey explained he has elected to leave and accused Yorkshire of making “inaccurate” comments over his contract negotiations.

“I have loved my life in Yorkshire, I have planted my roots and raised our young family here,” Willey said on Instagram.

“Unfortunately the circumstances surrounding recent events at the club have made my work environment unsettling.

“There are some great lads and fantastic players at Yorkshire and I hope the complications at the club will not take priority and overshadow their talents.

“The cricket and the current players seem to be secondary at the moment to repairing the club’s reputation.

Willey opted to return to Northamptonshire, where he made 197 appearances between 2009 and 2015, on a four-year deal
David Willey opted to return to Northamptonshire, where he made 197 appearances between 2009 and 2015, on a four-year deal (Jon Buckle/PA)

“It certainly felt that way for me over the past 12 months. I play cricket because I love the game.

“I just want to play somewhere that cricket is the focus and where I feel valued on and off the field.

“The comments made my Yorkshire around my contract discussions with the club are inaccurate.”

Willey has opted to return to Northamptonshire, where he made 197 appearances between 2009 and 2015, on a four-year deal.

Yorkshire said in a statement they had wanted to retain Willey’s services but could not compete with Northamptonshire.

Interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough told Yorkshire’s official website: “The club was keen to keep Dave at Headingley, but unfortunately were unable to match Northants’ offer.

“Everyone at Yorkshire would like to thank Dave for his time at the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Willey told Northamptonshire’s official website: “The best journey takes you home.

“Wantage Road is home. I grew up playing on the outfield, behind the stands and in the groundsman’s shed.

“When I think back to my first introduction to cricket, I think of Northants.

“My love and passion for Northamptonshire has always been there and I hope I can give the club more than just my runs and wickets.

“I still have great ambitions in the game, to play at the highest level, to win trophies, but also to give back to the club that has given me so much.”

