Surrey stay top as Hampshire and Lancashire seal dramatic victories

Surrey retained top spot in the LV= County Championship after Will Jacks’ second half-century of the match guided them to a tense three-wicket win over Somerset on Wednesday.

Jacks held his nerve to hit 62 and guide the visitors past their target of 193 on the final day at Taunton.

Lewis Gregory had earlier finished unbeaten on 110 as Somerset, also with the aid of 42 from Peter Siddle, took their second-innings total to 394.

What a final day. Surrey get home by three wickets after a superb fightback from @SomersetCCC. Packed full of the stuff that makes county cricket so magical. Here are your highlights 🎥🎥⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NhUbPfH88M — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) June 15, 2022

That gave them a shot at victory but, despite four for 61 from Kasey Aldridge, it did not prove quite enough.

Surrey lead Division One by just three points from Hampshire, who claimed a thrilling two-wicket win over Yorkshire at the Ageas Bowl thanks to a boundary-filled 67 from Liam Dawson.

Dawson hit 11 fours and a six, and shared a crucial 67-run stand with Keith Barker (21), to dig his side out of trouble after slipping to 103 for six in pursuit of 197.

Yorkshire had been bowled out for 178 in their second innings after losing their final five wickets for 75.

Luke Wells hit a superb unbeaten 175 as Lancashire leapfrogged their Roses rivals to move third with a four-wicket win over Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Wells, who began the day two not out, saw off 285 deliveries and hit 22 fours and a six to see his side home.

Warwickshire were firmly in the game when the visitors slipped to 93 for four but Wells’ fifth-wicket stand of 162 with Rob Jones (62) proved the difference despite three for three for 77 from Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Jacob Duffy claimed a five-wicket haul on his debut to help Kent to their first win of the season at the expense of bottom side Gloucestershire at Canterbury.

The New Zealander finished with second-innings figures of five for 66 as Gloucestershire were bowled out for 213 in their second innings despite 59 from Glenn Phillips.

That left Kent chasing just 88 for victory and they made it for the loss of two wickets after 30 from Ben Compton.

Glamorgan moved up to third in Division Two as they completed a five-wicket win over Sussex at Cardiff despite more defiance from Oli Carter.

Carter followed up his first-innings 185 with 83 second time around and Delray Rawlins added 57 but the visitors’ 258 all out left Glamorgan needing just 141.

𝗚𝗟𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗔𝗡 𝗪𝗜𝗡!!! An unbeaten 45 by Sam Northeast takes Glamorgan to a 5⃣-wicket victory! 💪💪#GLAMvSUS | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/08QhuYTrdi — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) June 15, 2022

Sam Northeast (45 not out) and Kiran Carlson (45) made the key contributions as the Welsh side triumphed in 39.1 overs.

Durham and Worcestershire settled for a draw after the runs continued to flow at Chester-le-Street.

Worcestershire were eventually bowled out for 550 in response to Durham’s mammoth first-innings 642 for seven declared with Ed Barnard making 128, Gareth Roderick ending unbeaten on 45 and last man Dillon Pennington adding 44.

Durham were 102 without loss, with Michael Jones 50 not out and Rachin Ravindra 46no, when time was called.