Home Sport

Football rumours: Juventus expect to complete signing of Paul Pogba

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 7:27 am Updated: June 16, 2022, 8:03 am
Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Juventus (Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

Outgoing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reached a verbal agreement with Juventus and will soon sign a formal four-year deal, according to the Guardian. The World Cup winner’s return to Turin, where he played from 2012 to 2016, appears set after he reportedly rejected an approach from Manchester City. Sky Sports adds the 29-year-old is still in a dialogue with Paris St Germain but is expected to make Italy his home again.

Prospective suitors are said to be lining up for free agent Gareth Bale, whose contract with Real Madrid is ending. Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham are monitoring the 32-year-old Wales forward, reports the Sun, while he has also been linked with a spell at Championship club Cardiff.

Romelu Lukaku
Could Romelu Lukaku have a new home by the end of the week? (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Telegraph says Inter Milan have officially started negotiations with Chelsea about re-signing Romelu Lukaku on loan. The paper adds the Belgium striker, 29, is aware he will have to take a wage cut to return to the San Siro, where he played from 2019 to 2021.

The Liverpool Echo reports James Tarkowski will be an Everton player before next season begins. The paper says the 29-year-old England international has agreed to terms with Everton and will leave Burnley, but the deal will not be announced until the end of June when the defender’s Turf Moor contract officially expires.

The Mail says newly promoted Nottingham Forest have agreed to take Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United, with an option to buy the goalkeeper for £20million. England international Henderson, 25, was sought out by Forest after Brice Samba indicated he was keen to leave.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Frenkie de Jong: It seems there is only a slim chance of the Holland midfielder shifting to Old Trafford after Barcelona said they do not need to sell players this summer, reports the Mirror.

Vitinha: But A Bola says Manchester United are favourites to sign Porto’s 22-year-old Portugal midfielder.

