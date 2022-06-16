Callum McGregor says Ange Postecoglou made instant impression on Celtic players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Callum McGregor says Ange Postecoglou made instant impression on Celtic players

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 10:19 am
Callum McGregor (left) and manager Ange Postecoglou (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum McGregor claims the Celtic players knew instantly that Ange Postecoglou was equipped to get them back on track.

The Australian was appointed a year ago as something of a left-field candidate as the Hoops looked to recover from a disastrous trophyless 2020/21 campaign.

While the squad – with the exception of fellow Australian Tom Rogic – knew little about Postecoglou, captain McGregor insists the manager did not require much time to convince them he was the real deal.

He duly defied early-season scepticism by delivering the league title in his first season at the helm. As a result, Celtic now go straight into the Champions League group stage in the upcoming campaign.

“I think pretty much straight away,” McGregor told Sky Sports after being asked when he felt Postecoglou was ready to lead Celtic to glory. “He said all the right things and, especially at a club like Celtic, to want to play fast, attacking football, that’s music to everyone’s ears.

“That’s what the supporters want to see and that’s what the players want to play. I think very quickly you saw all his sessions were high tempo and he just wanted the whole thing to be moving all the time.

“You could tell right away that’s the type of football he wanted to play and it was just a case of building from there. I think when you set out to play this style of football you have to be all in, you can’t be 50-50 or even 80 per cent.

“The manager kept telling us we had to commit, what I’m asking you to do is very, very difficult, there are not a lot of teams that are trying to play this way.

“He asked us to have belief in him and in ourselves and he would get us there. He was adamant we would be successful and he was right.

“The easiest thing in the world is to watch football and criticise, that’s the way football is going now. I think what we have here is a strong mentality with a strong leader who knows it’ll be difficult, but he gave us that belief to go and trust ourselves.”

McGregor urged his Celtic colleagues to savour every bit of success they have in their careers because barren periods are rarely far away.

“Long after we’re gone, the club will still be here and it’s important that we enjoy the moment with the fans,” the 29-year-old Scotland international said.

“I think success in football every time you achieve it, it feels even better because you know how difficult it is to do.

“I think the young guys when they win their first one, they just think it’s natural. You look at guys like Liel Abada in his first season and he’ll just think it’s normal, but at some point in his career, he might not have a successful season then I guarantee if you ask him the next time, it’ll feel better to do it again after having that disappointment.

“The older you get, just in general in life, you just appreciate things a lot more and success in football is definitely in that bracket. When you get the chance to lift trophies, you have to embrace it and enjoy the moment.”

