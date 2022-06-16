David Martindale hails ‘great signing’ as Gary Maley joins Livi coaching staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Martindale hails ‘great signing’ as Gary Maley joins Livi coaching staff

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 1:06 pm
Gary Maley becomes first-team goalkeeping coach at Livingston ( Rae Irvine/PA)
David Martindale welcomed the “great signing” of Gary Maley as first-team goalkeeping coach at Livingston

The 39-year-old retired from the playing side of the game for the Lions at the end of last season and will now join the coaching staff for the new campaign.

Maley – nicknamed ‘Stretch’ – has been helping the next generation of goalkeepers at Livingston in recent months as well as working through his coaching certificates.

Manager Martindale told the club’s official website: “Stretch has been at the club for around six years now and going into his seventh season and worked with me previously before I brought him into Livingston.

“Over the years he has taken the reserve team and helped out with the first-team on the odd occasion from a coaching point of view, and he has also been the head of academy goalkeeping since it was re-introduced this year.

“He has had some fantastic coaching from Tony Caig previously and more recently Stuart Garden. He has worked with some top keepers over the years at Livingston too – Neil Alexander, Liam Kelly, Robby McCrorie to name a few and more recently our own, current goalkeepers.

“He has been through the SFA coaching system and is waiting on his final assessment for his UEFA GK B license.

“He knows the club and knows myself very well and I’m delighted that I have managed to bring him on board to the coaching staff at the club.

“He will still work with the academy and reserve team during the evenings as well as working as the first-team goalkeeping coach.

“It’s a great signing for us at the club and I’m delighted to keep him involved with the first team at Livingston FC.”

