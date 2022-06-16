St Johnstone sign Andy Considine and Drey Wright

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have signed Andy Considine and Drey Wright on two-year deals.

Defender Considine, 35, left Aberdeen this summer following 18 years with the Pittodrie club.

Attacker Wright, 27, returns to McDiarmid Park where he played between 2018 and 2020 before leaving for Hibernian.

Saints said on their official Twitter account: “The Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Drey Wright and Andy Considine, both until the summer of 2024.”

Boss Callum Davidson is bolstering his squad ahead of the new campaign.

St Johnstone retained cinch Premiership survival last season with a play-off win against Inverness.