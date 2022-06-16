Jasmine Hacker-Jones chose judo ‘dream’ after Commonwealth wrestling dilemma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jasmine Hacker-Jones chose judo ‘dream’ after Commonwealth wrestling dilemma

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 2:36 pm
Jasmine Hacker-Jones (left) has been selected for Wales’ judo team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Nigel French/PA)
Welsh judoka Jasmine Hacker-Jones says she might have missed judo’s return to the Commonwealth Games after the Covid-19 lockdown saw her emerge as a candidate for Wales’ wrestling team in Birmingham.

Hacker-Jones took up judo at the age of four, but her world was thrown upside down when Wales went into lockdown in March 2020.

The 21-year-old’s judo programme was stopped and she lost focus and put on weight until her competitive spirit was revived by wrestling sessions with boyfriend Ieuan.

“Lockdown was really difficult, I put on a lot of weight and lost sight of my goals,” said Maesteg-born Hacker-Jones, a student at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

“But my boyfriend does MMA and we started training together.

“We bought some mats from Amazon and set them out in the garden.

“Every day we’d hit pads and do a bit of grappling when we could, and I really enjoyed it.

“Judo and wrestling are very different in some ways, and I managed to adapt to it.”

So much so that Hacker-Jones, who competes in judo at the -63 kg weight class, was soon in contention for a Wales wrestling place at Birmingham 2022.

The practicality of competing in both sports at the Commonwealth Games, however, proved impossible.

She said: “There was a chance I could have done wrestling in Birmingham.

“But I couldn’t put myself 100 per cent into both of them. Judo was always the dream, so I chose it over wrestling.

“The sport wasn’t in the (Gold Coast) Games four years ago so I’m just glad it’s back.

“I’m just thinking of these Games now, but who knows in the future what will happen about my wrestling. Maybe after Birmingham I’ll re-evaluate.”

Hacker-Jones combines her studies with two jobs in a coffee shop and as an administrative assistant at an estate agents.

She also worked as a carer during the pandemic, looking after the elderly as well as people suffering from disabilities.

Sport – 2014 Commonwealth Games – Day Three
Judo was not at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, with its last appearance coming at Glasgow four years earlier (David Davies/PA)

“My mum has been a carer as long as I can remember,” she said. “I know they were struggling really badly in the pandemic being so under-staffed.

“While I wasn’t training I decided to step in and help, and I worked in the same company as my mum.

“It was so nice to provide for someone who couldn’t necessarily provide for themselves.

“I did it for a year and a half before I got back into training, and now I’m going to the Commonwealth Games. I just can’t believe it.”

