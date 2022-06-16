David Beckham confident fresh England players can shine at winter World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Beckham confident fresh England players can shine at winter World Cup

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 4:04 pm
David Beckham believes a winter World Cup could fall in England’s favour as he praises the current national team for being “more than just footballers” (Adam Davy/PA)
David Beckham believes a winter World Cup could be an advantage for England as he praised the current team for being "more than just footballers" (Adam Davy/PA)

David Beckham believes a winter World Cup could be an advantage for England as he praised the current team for being “more than just footballers”.

Beckham played 115 times for England between 1996 and 2009, scoring 17 goals, and only Wayne Rooney and Peter Shilton have more caps for the Three Lions.

Speaking to Gary Neville on his YouTube show The Overlap, the former England captain revealed how much he enjoys watching Gareth Southgate’s team.

Beckham represented England 115 times including three World Cups
David Beckham won 115 England caps and played at three World Cups (Paul Faith/PA)

“I really love watching this England team play. They’re exciting, they play with passion, they play like they want to be there and it’s something that as an England fan – that’s what you want to see,” Beckham said.

“There’s an excitement in this England team and these players – they’re more than just footballers.

“What I love about this generation of players, particularly in England, is with the power that they have on the field – they’re trying to make change off the field.

“I see the work that Marcus (Rashford) has done and I see the work that Raheem (Sterling) has done and I see the work that other players have done that are in those positions, the good that they’re doing outside of the game is exceptional, it’s really exceptional.

“They’re using their platform to be able to help other people and to make change.”

Beckham represented England at three World Cups – 1998, 2002 and 2006 – and admitted they went into the tournaments exhausted after the end of a “gruelling” Premier League season.

He believes a winter edition of the competition could favour Southgate’s side, saying: “Personally I feel for our team, I feel like it (the move to November) is a huge opportunity.

“We never did use it as an excuse, but truth be told we came to the end of a gruelling season in the Premiership – the toughest league in the world – and you are tired, you do want a rest, you don’t have that time to recover from a tough season.

“But these players are coming into this tournament at a time where they’re at their peak. They’ve had their rest, they’re in the middle of their season, there’s no reason or no excuse for them not to be at the top of their game and at the top of their fitness.”

