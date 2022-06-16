Ed Sheeran debuts Ipswich shirt and fixtures out – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 16.

Football

Ed Sheeran debuted Ipswich’s new kit.

Wayne Rooney was on holiday.

John Terry was enjoying a day out.

Charlie Austin was making a change.

Time to try something new 🚴 pic.twitter.com/uWnlAGNenW — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) June 16, 2022

Premier League clubs discovered their 2022/23 fixtures.

An electric atmosphere at St. James' Park on the opening day of the season… 🔜 Bring it on! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ITJQT7OXvv — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 16, 2022

Gary Neville wanted Manchester United to get a move on.

I know early in the window but it’s worrying that United are struggling to get business done. The others seem set and ready yet United can’t get moving. ETH needs his group together asap to mould them. Bringing them in late will only make it harder for him! 🤞🏻 it happens soon! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 16, 2022

John McGinn thanked the Scotland fans.

A strong ending to a difficult month. Thank you for all your support. See you all at Hampden in September 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/qGwoq90iWV — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) June 16, 2022

Cricket

England players continued to reflect on the thrilling win at Trent Bridge.

This week was special. 5 days hard work finished off by a @jbairstow21 masterclass @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/A8eAtvYSbI — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) June 16, 2022

Darts

Wales were ready for the World Cup.

Yes Jonny buzzing can’t wait 😜 https://t.co/Q9asJguNT4 — Gerwyn Price (@Gezzyprice) June 16, 2022