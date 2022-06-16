Keely Hodgkinson finishes ahead of Laura Muir to maintain fine form in Oslo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keely Hodgkinson finishes ahead of Laura Muir to maintain fine form in Oslo

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 10:26 pm
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson earned a third Diamond League win in a row (David Davies/PA)
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson earned a third Diamond League win in a row (David Davies/PA)

Keely Hodgkinson continued her impressive form ahead of next month’s World Championships by leading a British one-two in the women’s 800 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo.

The 20-year-old triumphed in the battle of the British Olympic silver medallists, finishing comfortably ahead of compatriot Laura Muir in a season’s best time of 1:57.71.

Victory for Hodgkinson was her third Diamond League win in succession and keeps her on track to challenge at the worlds, which begin on July 15 in  Eugene, Oregon.

Scottish runner Muir, 29, crossed the line in 1:58.09, while fellow Briton Jemma Reekie (1:59.83) was eighth.

“I was fairly happy but I wanted faster; a win is a win though,” Hodgkinson told the British Athletics website.

“It was great to have that race with Laura and she’s running well. I’m trying to take it week by week, but I love championship racing and running the rounds, so I’m looking forward to Eugene.”

There were lifetime bests for Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley on a frantic night of action at the Bislett Stadium.

Wightman was third in the men’s Dream Mile in a time of 3:50.30, with Gourley a place and 2.61 secs further back.

Beth Dobbin was second in the women’s 200 metres in a season’s best time of 23.01 secs, while Reece Prescod was edged into the runners-up spot in the men’s 100 metres by Canada’s Andre De Grasse, finishing 0.01 secs off the pace in 10.06 secs.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s women’s 4x400m team of Ama Pipi, Lina Nielsen, Jessica Turner and Jessie Knight rounded off the evening by beating hosts Norway by just 0.01 secs, crossing the line in 3:28.57.

Earlier, Knight (54.84 secs) and Nielsen (55.06 secs) were third and fifth respectively in the 400m hurdles.

