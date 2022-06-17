On this day in 2003 – Man Utd accept £25m bid from Real Madrid for David Beckham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

On this day in 2003 – Man Utd accept £25m bid from Real Madrid for David Beckham

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 6:02 am
Manchester United announced they had accepted a £25million bid from Real Madrid for David Beckham on this day in 2003 (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United announced they had accepted a £25million bid from Real Madrid for David Beckham on this day in 2003 (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United announced they had accepted a £25million bid from Real Madrid for David Beckham on this day in 2003.

The England captain rose through the ranks from United’s academy and made 394 appearances for the first team, lifting six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League as part of a hugely successful era for the club.

Speculation about his future at the Red Devils had dominated the sporting agenda since before the end of the 2002-03 season, though.

Soccer – FA Barclaycard Premiership match – Manchester United v Charlton Athletic – Old Trafford
Beckham had made 394 appearances for Manchester United (Phil Noble/PA)

Beckham’s relationship with the club he had supported as a boy – and manager Sir Alex Ferguson – had become increasingly strained and it was always a matter of when, not if, he left Old Trafford, with Spain emerging as the likeliest destination.

Barcelona had looked like the preferred option initially and Beckham had been the central figure in Joan Laporta’s ultimately successful campaign to become the Catalan club’s new president, but the 28-year-old midfielder opted for the Bernabeu instead.

A statement from Manchester United said: “Manchester United today reached agreement for the transfer of David Beckham to Real Madrid for a fee of 35million euros (approximately £25m).

“The deal is expected to be completed in July, conditional upon approval by the boards of Manchester United and Real Madrid, and on the provision of satisfactory payment guarantees.

“David Beckham has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid and expects to sign his new contract with the club on completion.”

Beckham spent four seasons at Real, making 159 appearances for the club and helping them win the 2006-07 LaLiga title.

He went on to have spells with LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris St Germain before retiring in 2013.

