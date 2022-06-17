UK Athletics to discontinue Christian Malcolm’s role as part of restructure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

UK Athletics to discontinue Christian Malcolm’s role as part of restructure

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 11:04 am
Christian Malcolm will hold talks with UKA over other opportunities (David Davies/PA)
Christian Malcolm will hold talks with UKA over other opportunities (David Davies/PA)

UK Athletics will discontinue Christian Malcolm’s Olympic head coach role as part of a restructure.

He will remain in position until after August’s European Championships and will continue to work with the athletes ahead of next month’s World Championships in Eugene.

Malcolm will hold talks with UKA over other opportunities, having been in the head coach role since September 2020.

Christian Malcolm, pictured representing Great Britain in the European Championships in 2010
Christian Malcolm, pictured representing Great Britain in the European Championships in 2010 (John Giles/PA)

“I am very disappointed to hear about the news but understand the rationale around this decision,” he said.

“My priority now is to continue working in the same way, maintaining professionalism and doing my job throughout the summer. I am fully focused on supporting our athletes and coaches, during this extremely busy summer for our sport.

“We have some incredibly talented athletes – some of whom have ambitious aims to compete across three major championships this summer.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them compete and supporting those individuals towards the World and European Championships, as well as representing their home nations during the Commonwealth Games.”

The plans have been part of an ongoing strategy review with UK Sport and will come into force from September.

There will be increased levels of support and engagement with athletes on the World Class Performance programme and a significant increase in financial investment in the personal coaches of the athletes on the WCP.

There will also be new event leadership appointments to work alongside the WCP head of sprints and relays and WCP endurance performance manager.

UKA is also close to finalising the appointment of its new technical director with a view to them starting in September.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal