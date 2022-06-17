Derek McInnes wants Kilmarnock to aim for more than just Premiership survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek McInnes wants Kilmarnock to aim for more than just Premiership survival

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 11:16 am
Derek McInnes is relishing a return to the cinch Premiership with Kilmarnock (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Derek McInnes is determined to ensure that Kilmarnock will be about more than just survival in their return to the cinch Premiership.

The Ayrshire side won the Championship last season at the first time of asking with a dramatic late victory over nearest challengers Arbroath at Rugby Park and they are back among the big boys.

The 2022/23 Premiership fixtures were revealed on Friday morning and McInnes discovered his side will host Dundee United – who finished fourth last season – on the opening day before a trip to Rangers and a home game against champions Celtic.

The Killie boss is keen to ensure his side make a positive impact on the league.

He told Sky Sports: “We probably need some Premiership experience but we are encouraged by what we have got in the building.

“We have some good players who have points to prove, a lot of hunger about them. We have to tap into that. As a newly-promoted team sometimes you can get that bounce and that excitement.

“We were 28 years in the top flight and we found ourselves out last season. It wasn’t where we want to be so you have to appreciate what you have got.

“But we also have to make sure we are there to set about the Premiership.

“We don’t want to go up there and just survive and to be confident to say that and do that we have to recruit well.

“Once we get the squad complete we can say with far more confidence what our intentions are but our intentions are not to be involved in relegation.

“Most teams can find themselves down there in any given season if recruitment is not right, you get injuries, you lose a bit of confidence.

“It is important we remember how we finished last season, the scenes at Rugby Park, the huge crowd. The support is there, we have to just try and bring them with us as much as we can and by winning games in the Premiership and having a team that they want to come and watch every week is part of that.

“So we have got a lot of work to do but we are also encouraged by what is here already. It is a great club to work for but we also want to be successful at the same time.”

