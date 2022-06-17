Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects ‘tough start’ against Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay expects Ross County will have their usual hard-fought encounter against Hearts when they meet on the opening weekend of the 2022-23 cinch Premiership season.

Seven out of the last eight meetings between the clubs have ended in a draw with the Jambos winning 2-1 at Tynecastle on Boxing Day last season.

Both sides meet in Gorgie on July 30 as a new league campaign gets under way and Mackay told County’s official Twitter account: “It is a tough start for us. Hearts at Tynecastle – it doesn’t get too much harder than that.

“But going to a fantastic stadium with an atmosphere – we had some real good games against them last season so looking forward to it.

“It would have been good to get an opener at home but you deal with the situation as it is.

“Thank you to my friends down at the SPFL for giving us a nice start but you have to play them all.

“We start with Hearts away then Celtic at home so a tough start but at the same time we are really looking forward to getting it going.”