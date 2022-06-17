Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen will not go to Celtic with defeatist attitude

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jim Goodwin: Aberdeen will not go to Celtic with defeatist attitude

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 2:10 pm
Aberdeen will be positive for Celtic Park opener says boss Jim Goodwin (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin insists Aberdeen will not travel to Parkhead for their opening 2022/23 cinch Premiership fixture against champions Celtic with a “defeatist” attitude.

The Dons drew the short straw for their first game of the new campaign on Sunday, July 31, where Ange Postecoglou’s side begin the defence of their crown on the day they unfurl the championship flag in front of what is certain to be a full house.

Aberdeen then face St Mirren, Motherwell, St Johnstone, Livingston and Ross County to complete the first half dozen fixtures in a campaign which, due to the World Cup in Qatar, will stop on November 12 and resume on December 17.

Boss Goodwin told the club’s official Twitter account: “We’ve looked at all them (fixtures) obviously this morning and tried to study them.

“Those opening half a dozen fixtures are the ones that you look for initially.

“Celtic is a tough game but we’re not going to go there and be defeatist, we’re going to go there and hopefully be in good form coming off the back of a good League Cup campaign and feeling good about ourselves.

“That is the plan. And then we’ve got a decent run of fixtures thereafter to really get our teeth stuck into.

“So those are the first fixtures that you look for and then obviously you start to look towards Christmas time and where are we going to be?

“Obviously the New Year, some big games to look forward to then as well.

“It’s going to be a little bit strange with the month’s break in the middle of the season for the World Cup, but listen, exciting times and it makes it all a bit more real, now that we’re back for pre-season and those fixtures are out.”

