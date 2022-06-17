Ben Mee bids fond farewell to Burnley fans with full-page ad in local paper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Mee bids fond farewell to Burnley fans with full-page ad in local paper

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 2:46 pm
Ben Mee has said his goodbyes to Burnley fans after 11 years at Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ben Mee has said his goodbyes to Burnley fans after 11 years at Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ben Mee has said his goodbyes to Burnley fans after an 11-year spell at Turf Moor with the help of a full-page advertisement in the local newspaper.

Mee delivered an emotional message in the Burnley Express after news of his departure was confirmed earlier this month.

“As you all probably know by now I’ll be leaving the club after 11 years,” Mee wrote.

“It’s a club and town that has grown a very special place in my heart throughout that time.

“I’d like to thank all the staff I have worked with throughout my time at the club who made Burnley home for me.

“There are so many fantastic people that work behind the scenes to make it all tick over and it was a pleasure to work with you and get to know you all.

“To my team-mates, who I’ve been lucky enough to share the dressing room with, thank you for making my time so enjoyable.

“There have been plenty of brilliant players but also many great characters that have become very good friends of mine.

“We have shared lots of incredible times on and off the pitch and it was a joy sharing those moments with you.”

Mee made 376 appearances for Burnley after joining from Manchester City in 2012 following a loan spell.

He won two promotions into the Premier League at Turf Moor, and helped the club qualify for the Europa League in the 2018-19 season.

Mee added: “Finally, thank you to you the fans who have helped make my 11 years at the club so special.

“It has truly been an honour to play for and captain your club. Your passion, devotion and spirit never faltered throughout my time here.

“I am sure that will help carry the club forward into exciting times ahead.

“I’ll follow and support the club wherever I am without doubt and I’ll certainly be bringing my children back to the Turf.”

The 32-year defender is expected to continue playing, with several Premier League clubs reportedly interested in signing him after Burnley’s relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal