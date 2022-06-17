New signing Toyosi Olusanya raring to get started after making St Mirren move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New signing Toyosi Olusanya raring to get started after making St Mirren move

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 3:56 pm
Toyosi Olusanya (right) has moved from Middlesbrough to St Mirren (Richard Sellers/PA)
New signing Toyosi Olusanya is raring to go at St Mirren after making the move from Middlesbrough.

The 24-year-old forward became Saints’ fourth signing of the summer after agreeing a two-year deal with the Paisley club.

Olusanya began his career with AFC Wimbledon and ended up at English Championship side Middlesbrough via Walton Casuals, Fleet Town, Gosport Borough, Cheshunt and Billericay Town.

Speaking to stmirren.com he said: “It feels great and I’m happy to have things done early.

“The manager has really sold this place to me and I’ve met some of the staff already and everyone seems lovely so I can’t wait to get started.”

Boss Stephen Robinson was pleased to further add to his squad, saying: “Toyosi is someone I’ve watched for a while and I’m delighted to have him here on a permanent contract.

“He can play anywhere across the front three, is strong, lightning quick and gives us that option to put the ball in behind.

“I believe we have gained a real asset and he’ll add to the competition at the top end of the park.

“We’ve brought athleticism into the team with our two forward signings which complements what we already have here.”

