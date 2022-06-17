Record-breaking England thrash Netherlands – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association June 17, 2022, 6:42 pm Jos Buttler led England’s charge against Netherlands (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 17. Cricket England demolished the Netherlands. NEW WORLD RECORD!! 😱WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/2QHEXI08dI#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/OD6Zz587sY— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022 Our third 💯 of the innings from just 47 balls! The best white ball batter in the world, @josbuttler 🙌WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/bjXpmnbLVf🇳🇱 #NEDvENG🏴 pic.twitter.com/Wttn3JgI5T— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022 A first ODI hundred for @dmalan29!! 🙌Watch LIVE: https://t.co/AH3Sn9hv5j#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/3MkWZwQy1U— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022 A first international 💯 for @PhilSalt1! 🙌Watch live: https://t.co/evPGYYYLeH🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴 pic.twitter.com/LI2kyrLC1Q— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022 This is insane.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022 Could be the first time that the highlights are the full 50 over’s— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 17, 2022 England start the three-match ODI series with a bang 💥#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/A5BJFtcWXZ— ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2022 Football Jordan Henderson turned 32. A very happy birthday to @JHenderson! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/vQku2K7zcD— England (@England) June 17, 2022 England began their preparations for Euro 2022 in strong fashion. Good start from the team ❤️🦁 pic.twitter.com/Hb06RlCBTO— Alex Greenwood (@AlexGreenwood) June 17, 2022 Tottenham continued their summer reinforcement push. #WelcomeBissouma 🇲🇱 pic.twitter.com/8iNCCcHMut— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 17, 2022 Guess where Saints new boy Gavin Bazunu was on loan last season… Welcome to (proper) Hampshire 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/el6VXOZJD5— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 17, 2022 Everton showed off the progress on their new stadium. 📹 | The latest drone footage from Bramley-Moore Dock!Steelwork continues to mould the shape of our new stadium, with the structure now beginning to take shape on the south stand. 🏗️🏟️ pic.twitter.com/6lU0agKsmH— Everton (@Everton) June 17, 2022 Reece James switched sports. Switched it up! Different sport, but same result 😎 pic.twitter.com/6JJ5q8H36N— Reece James (@reecejames_24) June 17, 2022 Emiliano Buendia was busy working. Work 🔥🤜🏼🤛🏼 @MadridAdolfo pic.twitter.com/aSIpyFmroX— Emiliano Buendia (@EM10Buendia) June 17, 2022 Charlie Austin was ready to roll the dice. Sometimes you’ve got to roll the dice many times through out my career so far I have rolled it, so why not once more!— Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) June 17, 2022 Golf A moment to savour for Matt Fitzpatrick. Absolutely loved that one!! 😅 pic.twitter.com/i4lewsunks— Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) June 16, 2022 Tennis Birthday wishes from Novak. Happy birthday to the heart of our family! We love you so much @jelenadjokovic! ❤️❤️❤️ Срећан рођендан срцу наше породице ❤️ Волимо те 🤗 pic.twitter.com/icCnlAQ71F— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 17, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close