Lewis Hamilton steps back in time for racing fix ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lewis Hamilton steps back in time for racing fix ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 7:08 pm
Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal after playing on his retro games console. (Ryan Remjorz/AP)
Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal after playing on his retro games console. (Ryan Remjorz/AP)

Lewis Hamilton has found a temporary cure to racing with a bad back as the seven-time Formula One world champion got his hands on a retro games console ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout the 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend.

Mercedes ran their machines close to the ground in Baku to produce lower downforce.

But the move exaggerated the bouncing – also known as porpoising – with the FIA, the sport’s governing body, now taking the decision to step in and attempt to make the sport safer.

 

Hamilton underwent acupuncture and cryotherapy to get in better shape for his arrival in Montreal.

But he also found time to put in a few laps on a Sega Genesis – known as a Mega Drive in the United Kingdom – playing a game named after his racing idol.

“I just had this itch to play old games,” he said.

“I’ve just bought an old Nintendo 64…I didn’t buy it, I found it in my storage. Then I went and got Goldeneye.

“When I landed I went to get Mario Kart but they didn’t have a Nintendo 64 so I bought a Sega Genesis, and they had the Senna game and I was like – this is perfect!

Verstappen at the drivers' press conference
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the drivers’ press conference (Paul Chiasson/AP)

“So I’ve been spending the last couple of nights driving the Senna game. But I’m not that quick on it!”

Hamilton took to Instagram to keep fans updated on his progress: “Got myself a Sega Genesis and of course, Ayrton Senna’s Super Monaco GP II. I loved this game as a kid and still do now. Still holds up!

“Naturally I got super competitive with myself. My personal best right now is a 49 second lap, pretty sure I can beat that tho. That was only after a few tries. I’ll let you all know when I beat it.”

After revealing his purchase in the driver’s press conference on Friday, Hamilton shared a joke with 2021 title rival Max Verstappen, who asked if there were any porpoising issues on the game.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal