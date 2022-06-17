Jake Clarke-Salter makes QPR switch after Chelsea release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jake Clarke-Salter makes QPR switch after Chelsea release

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 7:24 pm
Jake Clarke-Salter has joined QPR on a four-year deal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jake Clarke-Salter said he was “over the moon” after joining QPR on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old defender joins the club on a free transfer following his release by Chelsea, having had previous loan spells with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse, Birmingham and Coventry.

He told the QPR website: “I am over the moon, it’s a permanent deal and it’s time for me to settle down and progress in my career.

“It’s totally different to a loan move because this is my home and I am fully focused on doing great things with this club.

“This is a big step for me and one I am totally ready for.”

Former England Under-21 captain Clarke-Salter is manager Michael Beale’s first signing of the summer and the pair have previously worked together earlier in the defender’s development.

“I’m delighted that Jake has signed for our club,” Beale told the club website.

“The work behind the scenes to recruit him has been excellent from everyone involved. He is a player that was identified very quickly as one that we feel is a great fit and we are very happy he chose to sign for QPR as he was a player that had a lot of options this summer.

“He is a player that I really enjoyed working with, and that relationship and connection we have is a big reason for wanting him here at QPR.”

