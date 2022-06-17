Max Verstappen dominates practice ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Max Verstappen dominates practice ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 11:18 pm
Max Verstappen was fasted in practice (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)
Max Verstappen dominated the opening day of the Canadian Grand Prix as Formula One returned to Montreal for the first time in three years.

The defending world champion is currently top of the standings and was untouchable in both of Friday’s practice sessions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Verstappen is the in-form man this year, winning four of the last five races, including around the streets of Baku last weekend.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen was in fine form on Friday (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Heading to Montreal, the talk of the paddock has surrounded the FIA’s decision to intervene and attempt to find a solution to the bouncing which has affected the new-look cars this season.

Verstappen has had less trouble than others on the grid and his time of one minute 14.127 seconds saw him top the time sheets at the end of second practice.

Lewis Hamilton struggled with a bad back last weekend and said his car was “undriveable” towards the end of the second hour, which the Mercedes man finished down in 13th.

The Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc, who narrowly avoided a grid penalty after replacing parts of his power unit, and Carlos Sainz were second and third fastest.

Former world champions Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso were next up with Pierre Gasly sixth and Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell seventh.

The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, followed by Esteban Ocon, rounded out the top 10.

A groundhog survived a risky run across the track towards the end of the first session while a stray can meant a virtual safety car was required in the second hour.

Verstappen had gone quickest in the early running and will take some beating heading into qualifying on Saturday.

