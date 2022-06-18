Haaland at gym, Shearer class and Nketiah commits – Saturday’s sporting social By Press Association June 18, 2022, 6:10 pm Erling Haaland (left), Alan Shearer (centre) and Eddie Nketiah (Fredrikh Hagen/Adam Butler/Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 18. Football Manchester City’s new man is in shape. Throwing back to @ErlingHaaland in the gym! 💪#ManCity pic.twitter.com/swOszfc1W9— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 18, 2022 Any excuse. A brilliant team goal at @wembleystadium 🤝#OnThisDay 26 years ago, the #ThreeLions beat the Netherlands 4-1 at EURO '96!pic.twitter.com/IvYEs9jo9M— England (@England) June 18, 2022 The best night 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/r1wjwa92t3— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 18, 2022 Arsenal celebrated a new deal for one striker… Ready for a new chapter 🤝From joining us aged 14, to wearing No. 14 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CGqMUkVnv0— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 18, 2022 …and wished happy birthday to two more. The birthday boy 😍🚀 @GabiMartinelli pic.twitter.com/cfDJhQ78Ck— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 18, 2022 Happy birthday, @Auba ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WsaEoAlEIF— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 18, 2022 Celebrations for three Lionesses. 🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️ pic.twitter.com/Dp1Th2pNrr— Lionesses (@Lionesses) June 18, 2022 Lucy Bronze moved on. 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐫 @LucyBronze,𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/eIipRriMDr— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) June 18, 2022 Crystal Palace got older. Crystal Palace are changing their crest to celebrate the club’s 1861 origins and its historic role in the development of modern football.#CPFC— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 18, 2022 Titus Bramble hit the links. 🏌🏾♂️🏌🏾♂️🏌🏾♂️ https://t.co/UGAolHHmxg— Titus Bramble (@19tmb) June 18, 2022 Cricket Katherine Brunt hung up her England Test whites. Thank you Brunty! pic.twitter.com/EkGFb1mxc3— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2022 The men’s team were still basking in Friday’s onslaught against the Netherlands. All 26 sixes from our new world record 🤩Batting from a different planet.#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/izuKJdd0iW— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2022 Rugby union Head coach Scott Robertson showed off his moves after the Crusaders won Super Rugby Pacific. Iconic 🕺#SRPFINALS pic.twitter.com/hgULkuWOzJ— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) June 18, 2022 MMA Oof. pic.twitter.com/yuEQM3bDCB— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 18, 2022 Formula One F1 was gearing up for a damp Canadian Grand Prix. Qualifying day 🍀#VB77 #F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/jaIsMNunDM— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) June 18, 2022 🌧🌧🌧#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/z4qt7lG7H6— Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2022 Gutted we weren't able to make it out to the autograph session this morning.Sorry to all the incredible fans waiting out in the rain for us. Really appreciate all the support and we'll make sure we put on a good show for you today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nKlxCjt0NM— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 18, 2022 A big thank you to everyone who waited in the rain for us in the #CanadianGP fan zone.We're so sorry we couldn't make it. Unfortunately, circumstances out of our control prevented us and some other teams getting out to you.We’ll do our best to put on a show for you today. 💚 pic.twitter.com/FTHn5LOWqL— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) June 18, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close