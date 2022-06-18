Freddie Burns in shock after late Leicester drop goal clinches Premiership title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Freddie Burns in shock after late Leicester drop goal clinches Premiership title

By Press Association
June 18, 2022, 7:10 pm Updated: June 18, 2022, 7:18 pm
Freddie Burns’ (centre) winning kick wobbled between the posts with 22 seconds left (Mike Egerton/PA)
Freddie Burns admitted he was still in shock after landing the “dead duck” of a drop goal that secured Leicester the Gallagher Premiership title with a dramatic 15-12 victory over Saracens.

Burns’ winning kick wobbled between the posts with 22 seconds left in a blood and thunder final at Twickenham as the Tigers staged a determined drive downfield to give their replacement fly-half the best possible platform from which to strike.

Leicester had lost their general George Ford to a first-half ankle injury and Burns stepped up admirably in the climax to the first season of his second spell at Welford Road.

“It was one of those where I was ecstatic to get it over. I managed to shin it over, it was like a dead duck going over but I don’t care, it went through!” said Burns, who was signed last summer from Japanese club rugby.

“It was gutting for George to come off so early. He’s been instrumental in how the team has gone this year.

“When I was running back celebrating, I looked up and saw there were still around 25 seconds on the clock.

“A few years ago I made a fool of myself celebrating too early (for Bath in 2018) and I didn’t want it to happen again so I tried to get the boys on it and luckily enough we cleared up that restart.

“I’m in disbelief right now. I’m normally not short of words, but I can’t believe what’s happened.

Freddie Burns (left) celebrates
“Japan was the best thing that happened to me. It allowed me to fall back in love with the game and check my ego.

“To have this moment with a group of players, who I couldn’t love any more, is special. I’m a bit all over the shop. I keep having this out-of-body experience.”

Leicester led the Premiership from start to finish and – despite entering the final as underdogs – they showed the resilience needed to claim their 11th league title and first since 2013.

“We’ve been a team of fighters all year, we’ve shown that in numerous games. We knew this was going to be hard. I don’t think people really gave us much of a shot,” Burns said.

“Everyone was talking about Sarries’ big-game players, but I wouldn’t have swapped any of our boys for theirs. We kept fighting and kept fighting and we came out at the right end.”

Director of rugby Steve Borthwick has been the mastermind of Leicester’s resurgence and he suggested that winning the Premiership could be the start of a new Tigers dynasty.

“There’s a lot of growth in this team. The average age is 25 years old. The players are all really keen and want to get better,” Borthwick said.

Defeat saw Saracens’ quest for redemption – following their relegation in 2019 for repeated salary cap breaches – come apart at the final hurdle and director of rugby Mark McCall offered no excuses.

Mark McCall (left) and Owen Farrell
Mark McCall’s (left) Saracens came apart at the final hurdle (Mark Pain/PA)

“Congratulations to Leicester, they have had a phenomenal season and been top of the league all year. They were the better team and deserved to win the match,” McCall said.

“They trapped us in our half for long periods and backed that up with brilliant defensive work. We were a bit suffocated. We didn’t get anywhere near our best.

“Hopefully we can use the pain that we’re going to feel over the next few days in a constructive way to come back stronger next summer.”

