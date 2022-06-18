Swansea sign defender Harry Darling from MK Dons By Press Association June 18, 2022, 9:46 pm Harry Darling has joined Swansea from MK Dons (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Swansea have completed the signing of Harry Darling from MK Dons. The 22-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal having previously worked with boss Russell Martin at the Dons. Darling spent two years at Stadium MK having started his career at Cambridge. “Russell was a massive part of it. I was with him at my last club and we’ve stayed in contact,” he told the club’s official site. “I love working with him and it’s such a big club. I’ve heard really good things about it so those were the two reasons I want to come here. “I know the way the manager plays so it was just a case of getting the deal over the line – I just can’t wait to get started. “The style is different, but when it gets going it’s such an exciting way of playing and it can really dominate teams.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Future stars might emerge from Ross County’s Highland football festival Grant Gilchrist gets the Scotland captaincy back at last, but he’s not even thinking beyond the summer tour Freddie Burns in shock after late Leicester drop goal clinches Premiership title England full-back Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona