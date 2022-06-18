Troy Parrott heads back to Tottenham desperate to impress manager Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Troy Parrott heads back to Tottenham desperate to impress manager Antonio Conte

By Press Association
June 18, 2022, 11:02 pm
Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring against Scotland (Brian Lawless/PA)
Troy Parrott will head back to Tottenham desperate to impress manager Antonio Conte after announcing himself on the international stage.

The 20-year-old striker met up with the Republic of Ireland earlier this month having spent what he hopes was a breakthrough season in League One with MK Dons, during which he scored 10 goals in all competitions.

He carried that form into Ireland’s Nations League fixtures, capping a fine individual display with an assured finish in a 3-0 victory over Scotland and impressing as Stephen Kenny’s men drew 1-1 with Ukraine in Lodz to bring down the curtain on a gruelling run of four games inside 11 days.

Tottenham’s Troy Parrott is looking to impress manager Antonio Conte in pre-season
Parrott’s time at Spurs to date has seen Mauricio Pochettino depart and Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo come and go as he has tried to stake his claim, but asked if he needed stability on that front to do so, he said: “I can’t control what goes on there. That’s out of my hands.

“All I can do is try to impress whoever is there, and that’s what I fully intend doing when I go back there for pre-season.”

Parrott endured difficult loan spells at Millwall and Ipswich during the 2020-21 season, but prospered in Milton Keynes during the last campaign.

Whether his immediate future lies at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where England skipper Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have formed a formidable partnership, or in another temporary move, he does not yet know, but he is confident he is now heading in the right direction.

He said: “After two disappointing loans, it is fair to say that things are looking up for me and I am on a bit of an upward trajectory. I just need to keep that going, keep improving and keep giving it all.

“Going on loan is for playing men’s football and realising what you have to do throughout a game, and I think I have matured a lot over the three loans that I’ve had. I am just happy that it is starting to click.”

The Dubliner started three of Ireland’s four games and played a key role against the Scots, heading home strike-partner Michael Obafemi’s delicious pass to make it 2-0.

Kenny’s side went into that game on the back of 1-0 defeats in Armenia and at home to Ukraine – Parrott was an unused substitute for the second fixture – prompting fresh knife-sharpening, but the response rekindled optimism for the future.

The frontman said: “People will look at it that we had a win and a draw in the two toughest games – that shows the character of the team.

“We all believe in what we want to do. We all know that the first two results weren’t good enough. We managed to turn the switch back on.”

