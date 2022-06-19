Ryan Peniston hopes new-found fame can help him spread cancer awareness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ryan Peniston hopes new-found fame can help him spread cancer awareness

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 3:22 pm
Ryan Peniston will be involved in the Rothesay International Eastbourne event at Devonshire Park (John Walton/PA)
Ryan Peniston will be involved in the Rothesay International Eastbourne event at Devonshire Park (John Walton/PA)

Ryan Peniston is eager to use his raised profile to help others with cancer after being humbled by one social media message in particular over the last week.

The 26-year-old from Southend enjoyed a memorable run to the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club and it was during the cinch Championships that he discovered a wild card entry to Wimbledon had been awarded to him.

British number seven Peniston failed to qualify for the singles’ competition at the All England Club in 2019 and 2021 but will this year go to SW19 riding on the crest of a wave after reaching the last eight at tournaments in Surbiton and Nottingham.

A new career-best ranking of 146 will be official on Monday and the journey is all the more sweeter for a player who was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft-tissue cancer, at the age of one. It required surgery and chemotherapy before regular check-ups for years afterwards.

“It has been really nice actually. I have had a lot of nice messages and support from people,” Peniston said ahead of competing at the Rothesay International Eastbourne.

“I took a little time yesterday just to relax and chill out. It is starting to sink in but it has been a really nice couple of days.

“Maybe one message that really stood out was Young Lives vs Cancer, they reposted my story and I really enjoyed that. That was nice.

“That is one of the big things I would like to do in my career, to spread awareness and do what I can to help people going through similar things.”

Peniston will face teenager Holger Rune – fresh from making the quarter-finals at the French Open – in the first round at Eastbourne in a similar twist of fate to his time in west London where he kicked off a great week with a fine win over Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud.

He added: “Obviously Holger is a really good player, like everyone in this tournament, they are all great players.

“It is definitely a good lead-up tournament and another great British grass event to play. I am thankful for the opportunity given to me this week and will hope to capitalise on it.

“Probably three weeks ago I wasn’t that used to playing in front of home crowds but it has been super nice to have British fans there cheering me. I try to use it as a positive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]