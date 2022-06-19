Sports stars spread the love on Father’s Day – Sunday’s sporting social By Press Association June 19, 2022, 8:20 pm Corey Gauff is Coco Gauff”s father (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 19. Father’s Day happy father’s day to the best! love you dad! pic.twitter.com/NzvQ0e7v0Z— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) June 19, 2022 From watching me, to watching my kids 🏌️Seeing life as a dad makes me appreciate all you’ve done for me even more. Happy Father’s Day dad 💯 pic.twitter.com/knVApAm9r5— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) June 19, 2022 Bollocks, forgot to get my dad a Father’s Day card 😂— Freddie Burns (@FreddieBurns) June 19, 2022 @BarryHearn Happy 74th birthday and happy fathers days Bazza!— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 19, 2022 Happy Father’s Day to my amazing dad Stuart …and love being a dad to my brilliant kids! Hope all you dads out there have a great day. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/t4bR4WthL8— Rob Cross (@RobCross180) June 19, 2022 There’s nothing like the feeling of being a great father and getting into the groove baby. Happy Father’s Day/Juneteenth Everytime is available on all platforms now! Hey, what a great Father’s Day gift to groove to on father's day and Juneteenth…Man stop playing.🔴LINK IN BIO pic.twitter.com/8elwS4Nb5K— Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) June 19, 2022 Had the best scrambled eggs in the world today made by Arjun. The creaminess, texture and consistency was so good!A breakfast filled with love…couldn't have asked for more. ❤️#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/VW0YH9jPfY— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2022 Happy Father’s Day people!!🍾🙌🏼🍾🙌🏼🍾#FathersDayIsOnSunday pic.twitter.com/ZEUIBCUCk7— Oliver Hannon-Dalby (@OHD_20) June 19, 2022 Happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/2WtZAN7XOj— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) June 19, 2022 The title of Father far surpasses any world title out there.Happy Father’s day, dads!#PacquiaoFoundation #MannyPacquiao #MannysCorner pic.twitter.com/YMvmLQPCmd— Manny Pacquiao Foundation (@MPac_Foundation) June 19, 2022 Football Liverpool got their man. Welcome to Liverpool, @calvinramsay03 ✍😁 pic.twitter.com/uyreZRELfK— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2022 CR7 kept in great shape. Feeling Good 😉 pic.twitter.com/ywEIsMh1Ij— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 19, 2022 Crouchie was on stage. Well that escalated.Thankyou @KasabianHQ Thankyou @IsleOfWightFest pic.twitter.com/bR3QRbZuR7— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 19, 2022 Dan James popped the question. Cricket Mark Butcher enjoyed Holland. Lovely afternoon in the ‘dam yesterday! pic.twitter.com/Dur6hnWMzA— mark butcher (@markbutcher72) June 19, 2022 Pat Cummins’ son was on dog-walking duties. Meanwhile, back home.. pic.twitter.com/AaTTHCTe76— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) June 19, 2022 Boxing Chris Eubank Jr had a score to settle. He beat me in a big pot with a straight flush!! So we had to go outside & settle the score 😄 pic.twitter.com/Uad6v5apTW— Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) June 19, 2022 Jake Paul made a promise. Lololololol y’all don’t think I can become world champion but look at how Joe Smith Jr. is fighting🤡🤡🤡In 3 years I will become the light heavyweight champion of the world…— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 19, 2022 Horse Racing Frankie Dettori was loving it. 👋 pic.twitter.com/euVntsACPT— Frankie Dettori (@FrankieDettori) June 19, 2022 Tennis Caroline Wozniacki shared some good news. Ready for round 2🤰🏼💙 #familyof4comingsoon @Dlee042 pic.twitter.com/SAUk9yfEeU— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 19, 2022 Formula One Young Lando. Here's @LandoNorris around the last time @Alo_Oficial was on the front row of the @F1 grid. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/p1nlibYhhj— McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 19, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Victoria Beckham hails David as ‘most loving daddy in the world’ on Father’s Day Daughter of Briton jailed in Iran says Father’s Day is ‘the hardest day of all’ Haaland signs, agent Mahrez and McIlroy’s joy – Monday’s sporting social Wayne Rooney and Tyson Fury meet Ed Sheeran – Sunday’s sporting social