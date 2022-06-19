Ellis Genge talks up Steve Borthwick’s ‘incredible’ work at champions Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ellis Genge talks up Steve Borthwick’s ‘incredible’ work at champions Leicester

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 10:02 pm
Ellis Genge, left, and his Leicester team-mate Hanro Liebenberg with the Premiership trophy (Tim Goode/PA)
Ellis Genge, left, and his Leicester team-mate Hanro Liebenberg with the Premiership trophy (Tim Goode/PA)

Leicester captain Ellis Genge has hailed Steve Borthwick’s “incredible” work behind the Tigers reclaiming a place at the top table of English rugby.

Nine years after they last won the title, Leicester are kings of the domestic game once more.

It has taken Borthwick – the red-hot favourite as England boss Eddie Jones’ eventual successor – just two seasons to transform the club since he took over as head coach.

When he arrived in the east midlands, Leicester were almost down and out, finding himself having to pick up a club only spared relegation in 2019 because Saracens were demoted because of their repeated salary cap breaches.

Genge, who will join his home-town club Bristol next season, has accompanied Borthwick every step of the way, culminating in a stirring 15-12 victory over Gallagher Premiership final opponents Saracens at Twickenham.

“Steve has come in and he has reinstalled that belief, that work ethic,” Genge said.

“It had probably got a bit complacent, to be honest, in 2018, and we got what we deserved.

Steve Borthwick
Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick has taken the Tigers back to the top (Isaac Parkin/PA)

“But you reap the reward if you put the work in, and that is what we have done. What you have seen is a product of all the hard work.

“Steve has been incredible. He hates hearing it, so I don’t really enjoy saying it!

“He gets really awkward – it’s quite funny, actually – but he is a class operator. You don’t come in and turn a team from sixth last season to winning it the year after.

“I have loved every minute. We have worked relentlessly behind the scenes.

“Wind, rain, shine, we’ve been out there on the paddock doing the hard work, and it is just class to see the rewards. It has not sunk in yet.”

Genge vividly remembers the tough times at Leicester, which are underlined by them winning just 13 of 44 league games across the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

“I kind of understood it when they (Leicester supporters) were throwing their season tickets at us when we were 11th,” he added.

“They have been incredible in my time here, and made me feel at home. This (title) is what they deserve. They are die-hard fans, and this is what you get when you stick by a team.

“We lost to Exeter the first game of the (2018-19) season, 40-6, and then we got drilled at home two or three times. It was bleak.

“I obviously understand the emotions. I don’t want to dig up bad memories too much, but it is class to see the resurgence.

“Steve always speaks about it. Success doesn’t go like a big wave all the way up. I’ve seen the highs and the lows.

“I don’t think there is ever a magic potion. We thought we were working hard, but we weren’t.

Aled Walters
Leicester’s head of physical performance Aled Walters has made an impact (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Steve and Aled Walters (Leicester’s head of physical performance) came in, and we had a vile pre-season. No-one had worked that hard for years – we hadn’t seen what graft was.

“Steve and Aled don’t like going on about it, but I am not afraid to tell you we have worked relentlessly to get to where we are.

“We know we are fit, we graft, and no-one is going to drop off. We came away with the trophy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal