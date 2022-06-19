Eddie Jones wants England to make mark in what could be historic Australia tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Jones wants England to make mark in what could be historic Australia tour

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 10:02 pm
England head coach Eddie Jones takes his side to Australia this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
England head coach Eddie Jones takes his side to Australia this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eddie Jones says England will depart for Australia with the aim of leaving a lasting impression on what could be an historic final three-Test tour.

Jones names his touring party on Monday morning and the following day the squad will depart Down Under on four different flights with all 33 players not arriving in Perth until Thursday.

Due to a likely reorganisation of the global calendar, traditional tours consisting of games against one host country will make way for fixtures against three different sides in different locations.

Jones masterminded an unprecedented 3-0 series whitewash of the Wallabies in 2016 and he appreciates the significance of a trip that could be the last of its kind.

“It’s just a great opportunity. England have only ever won a three-Test series in Australia once and the likelihood is this could be the last proper tour of Australia ever,” Jones said.

“If we move to an Autumn Nations Cup, we won’t have these tours so the boys who get selected for this tour get a chance to create history.

England v Australia
England and Australia will face each other in three Tests this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

“And they get a chance to go to a country bubbling with enthusiasm about rugby. Australia have got the 2025 Lions, 2027 World Cup, 2029 Women’s World Cup, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

“So we are going there with sport being buoyant and rugby on the rise. Australia have got a great coaching team and we get the opportunity possibly to play the last proper series there.

“We have got this beautifully developing team. Some younger guys coming through, some older guys coming back, some from sabbaticals. So it’s a good mix.”

