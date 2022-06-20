Football rumours: Arsenal and Tottenham battling for Gabriel Jesus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal and Tottenham battling for Gabriel Jesus

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 9:10 am
A bitter tug of war is brewing over the future of Gabriel Jesus (Mike Egerton/PA)
A bitter tug of war is brewing over the future of Gabriel Jesus (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

A bitter tug of war is brewing over the future of Gabriel Jesus. The Daily Mirror reports north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are in a two-horse race in pursuit of the 25-year-old striker, with the Gunners believed to be leading the way. However, Tottenham’s offer of Champions League football could still sway Jesus to Spurs.

Leeds United v Manchester City – Premier League – Elland Road
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Guardian reports Manchester City expect Raheem Sterling to depart the club in the summer, with Chelsea standing ready to step up their pursuit of the 27-year-old forward. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is desperate to strengthen his inconsistent attack, though Sterling is likely to have a wealth of other suitors.

Leeds United v Chelsea – Premier League – Elland Road
Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku (Mike Egerton/PA)

Staying with Chelsea, the Daily Mail says the Blues are nearing a loan deal to send striker Romelu Lukaku back to his former club Inter Milan. The move is expected to net the club between £6million and £8.5m with add-ons.

Manchester United have offered 28-year-old defender Eric Bailly to Newcastle, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Oxford United v AFC Wimbledon – Sky Bet League One – Kassam Stadium
AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni (Nigel French/PA)

Jack Rudoni: The Sun reports Sunderland, Huddersfield and Bristol City have all made bids for the AFC Wimbledon midfielder.

Moussa Diaby: The paper also says Newcastle have been told they must pay Bayer Leverkusen £50m to sign the 22-year-old winger.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]