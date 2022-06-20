Billy Vunipola’s Test-calibre performance in final sealed England recall – Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Vunipola’s Test-calibre performance in final sealed England recall – Jones

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 12:54 pm
Billy Vunipola has earned a recall by England (Adam Davy/PA)
Billy Vunipola sealed his recall for England’s series against Australia next month after producing what Eddie Jones viewed as a Test-calibre appearance in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final.

Vunipola has been included in a 36-man touring party after injuries to Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds created depleted options at number eight.

It is the 29-year-old’s first appearance in an England squad since winning the last of his 61 caps in the 2021 Six Nations, at which point he was part of a cull of senior players.

Saracens have benefited all season from the rampaging form of their powerful back row of Tongan heritage, but it was when he excelled against Leicester in a narrow defeat at Twickenham that Jones was truly convinced.

He was knocked out in the closing stages but has been cleared to reclaim the number eight jersey – with Tom Curry the alternative – when the series begins in Perth on Saturday week.

“Billy needed to find his best. He wasn’t at his best in the last Six Nations he played with us, he was a bit up and down,” Jones said.

“I asked him to go away and find his best and I think that consistently for Saracens he has been close to that. In the final he was exceptional, he looked like a Test number eight.

“We’ve been in regular contact. I would go and see him before each selection and have a chat about where he was at.

“I value him highly as a player but he wasn’t at his best. He has found his best now and deserves to be back in the team.”

Danny Care is on course to make his Test comeback in Australia as one of three scrum-halves included in the touring party, almost four years after winning the last of his 84 caps.

But three notable senior players are missing in Ben Youngs, Joe Marler and Elliot Daly, while Max Malins continues to be frozen out after being dropped during the Six Nations.

Danny Care could make his first England appearance in four years against Australia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Youngs has recently experienced family tragedy with the death of Tiffany Youngs, the wife of his elder brother Tom, but other omissions were purely selection based.

“We’ve decided to rest Youngs. It’s in his best interests at the moment to rest him. Both Marler and Davy aren’t selected but we’ve chatted to them about what they need to do,” Jones said.

Eight uncapped players have been named in the squad in Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Guy Porter, Patrick Schickerling, Jack Van Poortvliet, Jack Walker, Henry Arundell and Will Joseph.

Arundell and Joseph have been designated ‘apprentice players’ with Arundell in particular generating excitement after scoring several eye-catching tries for London Irish and England Under-20s.

“Henry has a lot to like, but the next step is the big step. To go from a part-time club player to a fully-fledged international is a big step,” Jones said.

“He’s taking good steps towards it, he has a good attitude. He works hard and has been learning from senior players. Luckily he has a guy like Jonny May to learn from, an ultimate professional.”

There are 10 survivors from England’s last tour to Australia in 2016 when Jones masterminded a 3-0 series whitewash – Vunipola, Care, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Owen Farrell, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Jack Nowell and Mako Vunipola.

Jones revealed that he would name his captain in the week of the first Test.

