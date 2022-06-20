Swindon promote assistant Scott Lindsey to head coach role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swindon promote assistant Scott Lindsey to head coach role

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 5:36 pm
Scott Lindsey is the new head coach of Swindon (Leila Coker/PA)
Swindon have named assistant manager Scott Lindsey as their new head coach.

Lindsey succeeds Ben Garner, who left the Sky Bet League Two club to take over at Charlton earlier this month.

Lindsey, 50, has been with the Robins since joining Garner’s backroom staff last summer.

A statement read: “Swindon Town Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Lindsey as our new first-team head coach.

“Following a thorough and diligent search, Lindsey emerged as the ideal candidate to lead the Reds forward.”

Garner led Swindon to the play-offs with a sixth-placed last season but they were beaten by Port Vale in the two-legged semi-finals.

Technical director Sandro Di Michele said the desire for continuity was a key factor in the appointment.

Di Michele told the club’s website: “We have a clear philosophy on how we want this football club to operate and over the last 12 months Scott Lindsey has played a key role in shaping that.

“Scott clearly believes in a possession-based, attacking brand of football and he fully supports our data-led recruitment strategy.

“He is hugely respected by the players and has been integral to their development. All these factors made Scott the standout choice.”

Lindsey said: “It means a lot to me to be the head coach of this fantastic football club.”

