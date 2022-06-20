Jack Ross appointed Dundee United manager after draw of ‘buzz and excitement’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jack Ross appointed Dundee United manager after draw of ‘buzz and excitement’

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 6:20 pm
Jack Ross (right) has been appointed Dundee Utd boss (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jack Ross (right) has been appointed Dundee Utd boss (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jack Ross explained that he was drawn by a sense of “buzz and excitement” after he was named as Dundee United’s new head coach.

The 46-year-old former Alloa, St Mirren, Sunderland and Hibernian manager has been appointed on a two-year contract.

Ross, who has been out of work since being sacked by the Easter Road club in December, replaces Tam Courts who left last week to take charge of Hungarian side Honved.

“I’ve had a spell out of management and was happy to have a break,” the new boss told the United website.

“I’ve had offers from Scotland, England and overseas to return to work but I haven’t had that real buzz of excitement that you need to go in and do a good job.

“In all the conversations I’ve had with the club, I’ve felt that buzz and excitement. I firmly believe I’ve been given a fantastic opportunity at a terrific football club.

“What we did last year was brilliant, but the challenge is to deliver consistent success to the club.

“There’s a historical aspect to this too. I grew up with Scottish football and I understand Dundee United’s historical standing in the game.

“It’s already a big club but the potential is there for it to continue growing.

“I’ve got to deliver success to meet those expectations. But part of the attraction for me is the fact there is big expectation from the fans. That’s something I’ve had at a lot of my previous clubs. It’s something I’ll embrace.”

Ross led Hibs to a first top-three finish in the Scottish Premiership for 16 years in the 2020/21 campaign, but was relieved of his duties six months ago following a poor run of form which saw the Easter Road side slip to seventh in the top flight.

“Jack Ross is one of the best managers we could have brought to the club,” said United’s sporting director Tony Asghar. “We’re delighted he’s here.

“He’s vastly experienced, he knows how to plan and build a squad.

“We have been working through a strategic plan for the last three-and-a-half years and this is an exciting part of that journey.

“We are building a good young squad that is balanced with experience with an aim to continually get into the top six and challenge in cup competitions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal