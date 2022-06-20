Kilmarnock re-sign Zach Hemming on season-long loan from Middlesbrough By Press Association June 20, 2022, 6:56 pm Zach Hemming has signed a new deal to return to Rugby Park (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kilmarnock have re-signed goalkeeper Zach Hemming on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough. Hemming starred in last season’s Scottish Championship-winning campaign, claiming the club’s young player of the year award. The 22-year-old said: “It’ll be good to get playing in the top league and see what it’s all about and hopefully I can do as well as I did last season.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Reading sign Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley on season-long loan Connor Roberts expecting eye-opening signings from Burnley boss Vincent Kompany Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell joins League Two side Stevenage on season-long loan Ex-Scotland Under-21 defender Alex Iacovitti signs new deal with Ross County