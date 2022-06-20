Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart secure first-round victories at Eastbourne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart secure first-round victories at Eastbourne

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 7:50 pm
Jodie Burrage secured an impressive win over Petra Martic in the first round of the Rothesay International Eastbourne (Adam Davy/PA)
Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart continued their good form on grass with impressive first-round victories at the Rothesay International Eastbourne on Monday.

Ilkley Trophy runner-up Burrage fought back from a set down to beat top-100 player Petra Martic 3-6 7-5 6-3 to book an encounter with top seed Paula Badosa next.

British number two Dart was also involved in a three setter and eventually got the better of Madison Brengle 3-6 6-1 6-4.

Burrage had faced match point before she turned it around on Court Two against her Croatian opponent at a sunny Devonshire Park.

Dart was on later and after reeling off the first three games against Brengle, lost the next six to trail by a set.

It did not deter the world number 103 who found her form in the second and edged a back-and-forth decider following multiple breaks to book a last-32 meeting with 10th seed Jil Teichmann.

Heather Watson was unable to join her compatriots in the second round of the WTA 500 event after she suffered defeat to Rebecca Marino in the battle of the lucky losers.

Both had fallen at the final hurdle in qualifying but got a late call into the main draw and Watson could not capitalise after she went down 7-6 6-4 in her final match before playing at SW19.

Former Wimbledon winner Garbine Muguruza eased into the last-16 with a 6-1 7-6 (7) triumph over Magdalena Frech on Centre Court. Earlier in the day Alison Riske, the 17th seed, had lost 6-7 6-3 7-6 (4) to Magda Linette.

In the men’s ATP 250 tournament, Jack Draper secured an excellent victory over Jenson Brooksby, which means he will face world number 15 Diego Schwartzman for a place in the quarter-finals.

Draper, who suffered second-round defeats at Surbiton and Queen’s, was in imperious form from the off and broke the American in the opening game.

A second followed and the opener was sealed with an ace inside half an hour to warm applause by the home crowd.

British number four Draper was able to break Brooksby at the beginning of the second too and quickly sealed another win over a top-50 opponent in one hour and four minutes.

Dan Evans, the British number two, will begin his Eastbourne campaign on Tuesday when he faces Adrian Mannarino.

The recent winner at Nottingham only made a late decision to play the ATP 250 tournament after his early exit at Queen’s last week.

“It’s been nice to actually have no matches and just practice so it’s been good,” Evans said.

“Decided to play yesterday and come this morning.  It’s nice.  Happy I’m here.”

Top seed Cameron Norrie, who received a bye into the second round, will play on Wednesday and could meet Evans in the last eight.

He added: “I think it’s a win-win situation. You do well here, you have some confidence. If not I’m heading back to London and getting ready and playing on the match courts and playing on the courts in Wimbledon.”

Jay Clarke missed out on the chance to take on Norrie after he lost 6-1 6-3 to Brandon Nakashima.

A number of seeds did exit Eastbourne on Monday with Maxime Cressy beating fellow American Reilly Opelka, seeded fifth, in the second round while seventh seed Frances Tiafoe went down to Alexander Bublik.

Sebastian Korda also lost in straight sets to John Millman and announced post-match he would miss Wimbledon after struggling with “terrible shin splints.”

