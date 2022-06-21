Football rumours: Chelsea entering race for Everton forward Richarlison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Chelsea entering race for Everton forward Richarlison

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 7:14 am Updated: June 21, 2022, 9:46 am
Chelsea are set to throw their hat in the ring for wanted Everton forward Richarlison (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say

Chelsea are set to throw their hat in the ring for wanted Everton forward Richarlison. The Daily Mail says the 25-year-old Brazil international could form a vital piece as the Blues look to overhaul their strike force. However Richarlison has also been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal, with Everton wanting in excess of £50million for his services.

The paper also reports Manchester United have had a £55m bid for striker Evanilson rejected by Porto. Citing Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the paper says United intend to return with a fresh offer for the 22-year-old Brazilian.

Chelsea v Ajax – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez is a wanted man (John Walton/PA)

Staying with United, the Daily Mirror reports the Red Devils could beat Arsenal to the signing of Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez. The Gunners recently had a bid of £25m rejected by Ajax, with Arsenal bosses fearing United could come in with a more significant offer.

The Daily Mail says Aston Villa winger Trezeguet is on the verge of joining Turkish side Trabzonspor in an estimated £3m deal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Southampton v Norwich City – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Chelsea’s Armando Broja has been on loan at Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

Armando Broja: Sky Sports reports West Ham are set to make a £30m offer for the Chelsea striker.

Taiwo Awoniyi: Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign the Union Berlin forward, according to The Telegraph.

