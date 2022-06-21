Nico Rosberg: Lewis Hamilton will hate losing to team-mate George Russell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nico Rosberg: Lewis Hamilton will hate losing to team-mate George Russell

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 11:48 am
Lewis Hamilton pictured alongside team-mate George Russell (Mercedes-AMG/PA Media)
Nico Rosberg says George Russell’s “phenomenal” form will provide ultra motivation for Lewis Hamilton because the seven-time world champion “hates” losing to a team-mate.

Hamilton, 37, claimed his first podium in almost three months when he finished third at Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix – one place ahead of Russell in the other Mercedes.

But Russell, in his first season alongside Hamilton, is 34 points ahead of his more illustrious team-mate in the standings.

Lewis Hamilton finished third at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix
The result in Montreal on Sunday brought an end to a run of eight races – including Imola’s sprint round – where Hamilton has taken the chequered flag behind his compatriot.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Any Driven Monday programme, Rosberg, who defied Hamilton to win the 2016 world title before retiring a handful of days later, said: “Make no mistake, Lewis hates passionately to ever come second to a team-mate.

“He will be ultra motivated and pushing very hard internally.

“Lewis is still driving at his best. He has just had an unbelievably unlucky season so far and different things have gone against him.

“Canada was the first weekend in a while that was normal for him and he delivered in the usual awesome way.”

Nico Rosberg drove alongside Hamilton at Mercedes
Russell, 24, is the only driver to finish in the top five at each of the nine Grands Prix so far.

In Montreal’s rain-hit qualifying, he took the bold decision to strap on a set of slicks in a banzai move for pole position before spinning off at the first corner.

Former Mercedes driver Rosberg, 36, continued: “What an awesome job George has done this year – it is phenomenal.

“With that car and how difficult it is to drive, to be so consistent, driving so well, not making any mistakes and always getting the maximum out of it, is really brilliant.

“Even on Saturday, one would think, keep it safe and qualify fourth or fifth.

“But he said, ‘no, I am going for gold and I am going to be the only driver out there to put slicks on, and I only care about pole position’, and that is really awesome.

“The driver pairing at Mercedes is incredible, so strong, and it will be nice to watch how it continues to unfold.”

