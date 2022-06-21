Wayne Pivac knows Wales face ‘ultimate challenge’ in South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wayne Pivac knows Wales face ‘ultimate challenge’ in South Africa

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 3:24 pm
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is preparing for three Tests against South Africa (David Davies/PA)
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is preparing for three Tests against South Africa (David Davies/PA)

Wayne Pivac believes that Wales face “probably the ultimate challenge” in tackling world champions South Africa away from home at altitude.

Wales are also on the back of a poor Guinness Six Nations campaign that ended with a dismal home defeat against Italy three months ago.

They now face Test matches in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town – the opening two encounters will be at altitude – with Wales returning to a country they last visited eight years ago and where they have yet to beat South Africa following 10 previous attempts.

“In Test rugby, you want the ultimate challenge as players and coaches, and this is probably the ultimate challenge with South Africa at altitude and us coming off the back of our Six Nations and where they are at in their game,” Pivac said.

“From our point of view, it is a huge challenge. We are playing the world champions in their own back yard at altitude in the first two Tests in front of their own fans for the first time since they won the World Cup (in 2019).

“In international rugby, if you write anyone off you do it at your peril.

“It is a Wales team that turns up on the day that South Africa will have to deal with, and we hope that will be a very good one.

“We are certainly going there with things we want to achieve on the tour. I think we will be a step up from where we were in our last match.”

Dan Biggar
Dan Biggar will captain Wales against South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pivac has added uncapped Scarlets prop Harri O’Connor to his tour squad, meaning that 34 players will board the plane later this week.

Pivac allayed any fitness fears about captain Dan Biggar, who took a blow to his back during Northampton’s Gallagher Premiership play-off defeat against Leicester 10 days ago.

“Dan has had a good break and his medical team has done a good job with him,” Pivac said. “The reports to us have been virtually daily from Dan himself.

“He is in good spirits and he will be fine to go. We are very pleased with where the squad is at.”

On calling up 21-year-old O’Connor, Pivac added: “(Prop) Tomas Francis has just picked up a niggle in his back, so it has been a bit of a problem for him on and off in the season.

“We are just treating that with care – we expect him to be fully fit for the first Test – so it is just a precautionary measure, really, to make sure we have the numbers in training and we can prepare as we need to.”

O’Connor’s selection takes the number of uncapped players to four, with him joining fellow prop Sam Wainwright, Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell and Cardiff number eight James Ratti.

“There is no better learning than going up against the best in the world in any sport, and at the moment, you would have to say the South African scrum has probably shown it has consistently been the best in the world,” Pivac said.

“Their lineout drive is superb, their forward play is probably second to none. They are not world champions for nothing.

“They are very, very good at what they do, so if you are a young guy going on tour and coming up against that, you are going to learn a lot.

“You are going to learn how much work you have got to do to get to that level, or hopefully you are going to go very well and start off what could be a very long career for yourself.”

