Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson signs new one-year deal By Press Association June 21, 2022, 3:50 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 4:06 pm Jonny Howson has made 230 appearances for Boro (Will Matthews/PA) Jonny Howson has signed a new one-year deal at Middlesbrough. The 34-year-old, Boro's player of the year last season, has made 230 appearances for the club. Boro boss Chris Wilder told the club's official website: "We're delighted we've managed to come an agreement with Jonny. "He was coming out of contract and it's a key signing for us." Boro later announced the signing of goalkeeper Liam Roberts from Northampton on a two-year deal.