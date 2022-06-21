Ryan Strain follows in footsteps of grandfather Gerry Baker by joining St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Strain follows in footsteps of grandfather Gerry Baker by joining St Mirren

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 4:58 pm
Gerry Baker’s grandson has signed for St Mirren (PA)
Ryan Strain is relishing the chance to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps after joining St Mirren on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old English-born Australian right-back has spent the majority of his senior career Down Under and joins Saints following his departure from Israeli side Maccabi Haifa, where he made 12 appearances last term.

Strain is the grandson of Gerry Baker, who played for the Buddies between 1958 and 1960 and earned a place in the club’s Hall of Fame after scoring 66 goals, including one in the 1959 Scottish Cup final triumph over Aberdeen.

“My grandad told me a lot of stories and I was very proud of him,” Strain told the Saints website after his move to the cinch Premiership club was announced.

“I was reading a lot of stuff in the stadium and looking at the pictures and just seeing what he did at St Mirren. It’s amazing and to represent that legacy means a lot to me.

“It means the world especially to my mum and her side of the family. They couldn’t believe it and I’m just buzzing to be here. As soon as I found out St Mirren was interested I was straight on the plane. I can’t wait to put the shirt on and show the fans what I can do.

“I’m a right-back/right wing-back who can also play in midfield. I’d say I’m an attacking full-back who likes to get forward and get balls into the box.

“I learnt a lot in Israel last year even though it didn’t go as planned with injuries and I can’t wait to get started here and prove myself again.”

