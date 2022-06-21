Zaha swims with sharks as Defoe shares wedding snaps – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 21.

Football

Wilfried Zaha was under attack.

Shark tale for real pic.twitter.com/DEkfEsqTvJ — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) June 21, 2022

When Gary met Emma.

Just bumped into the brilliant @EmmaRaducanu. So as it’s #NationalSelfieDay here you go: pic.twitter.com/GLuDnm4bWZ — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 21, 2022

Jermain Defoe shared some wedding pics.

John Stones reflected on last season.

Marcus Rashford showed great control.

Burnley met their new boss.

🤝 Kompany meets the team pic.twitter.com/kDlYbIza4c — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 21, 2022

Mohamed Salah shared some belated 30th birthday snaps.

Newcastle remembered Cheick Tiote.

Today we remember Cheick Tioté on what would have been his 36th birthday. Rest in peace Cheicky – we’ll never forget you. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/IfYquBwN9G — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 21, 2022

Gary Neville was preaching positivity.

Morning all. Go and attack the day with everything you have. Tell someone they’re good at what they do. It makes a huge difference! Enjoy ❤️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 21, 2022

Villa and Becks toasted a royal birthday.

Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/JOFOvw3VMn — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 21, 2022

Cricket

Ben Stokes received some special personalised boots.

Dawid Malan and Stuart Broad prepared.

Jason Roy was proud.

KP tested his son’s technique.

Joe Root through the years…

Tennis

Holger Rune was beaten by Britain’s Ryan Peniston at Eastbourne.

Clearly still need more experience on the grass. Good luck for the rest of the tournament @ryanhpen 👊🏼 📸 Mike Hewitt | Getty | #RothesayInternational pic.twitter.com/Ky9RmGvuB3 — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) June 21, 2022

Wimbledon preparation continued.

Darts

Adrian Lewis kept busy.

Just started to read @BarryHearn book, really enjoying it so far 👍 well done mate pic.twitter.com/zCcpR9Zsx1 — Adrian Lewis (@jackpot180) June 21, 2022

Golf

Sir Nick Faldo retired from full-time broadcasting.

Formula One

Then and now.

They grow up so fast… 😅 On their 150th #F1 race, the former team mates shared the podium in Canada 👊#CanadianGP @CarlosSainz55 @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/Qnu7PS61v1 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 21, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor dropped anchor.

Cycling

Sir Chris Hoy took part in the Hearts and Minds Relay.

Great to be part of the @PureGym #HeartsAndMindsRelay today, nice spin on the bikes, and even managed to stop off for a photo at the place @SarraHoy and I got married! pic.twitter.com/Jzu5zCflbz — Sir Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) June 21, 2022