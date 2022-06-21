Newcastle keen to push through interest in Burnley’s England keeper Nick Pope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle keen to push through interest in Burnley’s England keeper Nick Pope

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 6:24 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 7:00 pm
Burnley’s England keeper Nick Pope is a target for Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)
Burnley's England keeper Nick Pope is a target for Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)

Newcastle hope to push home their interest in Burnley keeper Nick Pope as they step up efforts to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

The Magpies are one of a series of clubs to have expressed an interest in the 30-year-old England international and are keen to do a deal to bring him to Tyneside.

Pope has spent the last six years with the relegated Clarets and made 141 league appearances for them.

The PA news agency understands Southampton, who have since signed Republic of Ireland international Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City, promoted Nottingham Forest, who have been linked with a season-long loan move for Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, and West Ham have also enquired about Pope.

Martin Dubravka is currently the man in possession, but a successful move for Pope would provide stiff competition for the Slovakia international, who was backed up by Karl Darlow and Mark Gillespie last season with Freddie Woodman spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Bournemouth.

Newcastle’s announcement on Tuesday evening that 25-year-old Woodman, an Under-20s World Cup winner with England, had completed a permanent move to Sky Bet Championship Preston created room within the squad for a further addition, while Darlow has also been linked with a move away.

A club statement said: “Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has completed a permanent move to Championship side Preston North End.

“The 25-year-old leaves St. James’ Park to join the Lilywhites for an undisclosed fee, bringing an end to his nine-year spell on Tyneside.”

Newcastle have already completed a permanent deal for full-back Matt Targett, who enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at St James’ Park as the Magpies edged across the Premier League finishing line.

The club’s new owners spent in excess of £90million in January in a bid to preserve their top-flight status – Kieran Tripper, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn, as well as Targett, were recruited in the process – but the rebuilding job is ongoing.

Eddie Howe has insisted his summer investment will be astute rather than wild, but his perceived spending power is once again making life challenging.

Lille defender Sven Botman, also a target for AC Milan, and Reims striker Hugo Ekitike remain on his wish list, but deals remain stubbornly out of his grasp with patience starting to wear thin.

Both men seem keen to consider their options, but the Newcastle hierarchy showed in January that they are prepared to move on if they do not get the answer they want, and the time is fast approaching when those kind of decisions will have to be taken once again.

