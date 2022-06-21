Midfielder Jamie Paterson extends his Swansea contract until the summer of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Midfielder Jamie Paterson extends his Swansea contract until the summer of 2024

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 8:30 pm
Jamie Paterson has extended his deal at Swansea (Will Matthews/PA)
Jamie Paterson has extended his deal at Swansea (Will Matthews/PA)

Jamie Paterson has extended his deal at Swansea until the summer of 2024.

The 30-year-old playmaker scored nine goals and provided as many assists in his first season with the Swans having left Bristol City last summer when his contract expired.

Head coach Russell Martin is pleased to secure Paterson’s long-term future, and told Swansea’s website: “I think it’s a really big signing for us – it almost feels like a new signing.

“I think he deserves it, it’s a reward for his willingness to take on board new ideas. He’s really important in the dressing room in terms of his character, and the energy he has.

“(He knows) he’s going to be part of the plan over the next couple of years, which will be important for him because when he feels comfortable and has a sense of belonging, he plays his best football.

“I think we’ll see the best of him and I’m really excited about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal