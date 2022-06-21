Danny Care enjoying surprise England recall after clearing air with Eddie Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Danny Care enjoying surprise England recall after clearing air with Eddie Jones

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 10:02 pm
Danny Care intends seizing the opportunity presented by his England recall (Steven Paston/PA)
Danny Care intends to take full advantage of his surprise England recall by throwing off the shackles of overthinking.

Care came on as a second-half replacement in Sunday’s rout by the Barbarians at Twickenham, ending his near four-year international exile that was a result of falling out with Eddie Jones in 2018.

The 35-year-old hopes to add to his 84 caps in the three-Test series against Australia, which launches in Perth on July 2, as his comeback gathers momentum through his inclusion in Jones’ 36-man touring party.

Shortlisted for Gallagher Premiership player of the season, Care has been a star of Harlequins’ resurgence and his high-tempo attacking game is seen as ideal for the hard surfaces Down Under.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to last but one thing I’ll do is make sure I give it my all. Any opportunity I get I’ll try and take it and help the young lads out. I’m loving it,” he said.

“It’s something you think will never happen again. Deep down you go: ‘Maybe there’s a chance’. I’ve just tried to enjoy it and love every second of it.

“When you’ve been in it like I was for quite a while, you appreciate what you do, you’re playing for England.

“But when you can’t do that any more, can’t get back in, it makes you want it even more. When I got back in I realised just how amazing it is to be able to go to Twickenham and see all those fans.

“I definitely think I’m a better player now than I was four years ago. Even three years ago.

“The main thing I’ve been trying to focus on is enjoyment, getting the most out of the game, trying to help the team.

“That frees me up because when I’m not thinking about things too much – that’s my type of game, the instinctive type of game. When I overthink stuff I don’t play my best rugby.”

Care’s international career appeared to be finished in the wake of a convincing victory over Japan at Twickenham in 2018 when a sharp exchange of words with Jones caused a rift, but bridges were built in April.

“Eddie texted me around my 250th Premiership game, said congrats about that, and I thought I’d shoot my shot and see what happens. I had nothing to lose,” Care said.

“We met for a coffee, had a great chat, talked about life, how the game was going. He was complimentary about how I was playing, so I was happy with that.

“I laid it on the line and said I’d give anything to have another chance and help the team. I think I can. He said play well and we’ll see what happens.”

