Kyril Louis-Dreyfus becomes Sunderland majority shareholder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus becomes Sunderland majority shareholder

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 8:52 am
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has increased his stake in Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has increased his stake in Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has become Sunderland’s majority shareholder after increasing his holding to 51 per cent, the Championship club have announced.

Louis-Dreyfus has acquired all the shares held by Charlie Methven, who has now left the club, and more from Stewart Donald, whose holding is now 19 per cent. Juan Sartori has also increased his stake to 30 per cent.

“Today marks an important step as we continue to rebuild Sunderland AFC,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement.

“Following the 2021-22 season, it was the intention of Juan and I to ensure the ongoing speculation relating to the club’s shareholding was addressed as soon as possible.

“Our ownership group has been consolidated and there will be no further sale of shares to a third-party buyer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal