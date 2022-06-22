England captain Eoin Morgan ruled out of third ODI against Netherlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England captain Eoin Morgan ruled out of third ODI against Netherlands

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 9:02 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 10:04 am
Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of England’s third ODI (Shaun Botterill/PA)
Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of England's third ODI (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of England’s third and final one-day international against the Netherlands as a precautionary measure due to a minor groin injury.

Jos Buttler will captain the side as they seek a clean sweep over their opponents having wrapped up a series win on Sunday.

Morgan has registered consecutive ducks in the previous two matches, raising questions about his future as ODI skipper.

He admitted before the series got under way he was managing the injury, which he first suffered while on duty with Middlesex in the Vitality Blast last month.

Alongside left-arm seamer Reece Topley, he skipped Tuesday’s optional training session.

Missing the last ODI caps a forgettable past week for Morgan, who was out for a golden duck in England’s world-record 498 for four last Friday before a seven-ball nought on Sunday.

David Payne will come in for his maiden England appearance in place of Topley, while Sam Curran comes in for Morgan, with the tourists carding Moeen Ali at six.

England’s stand-in skipper Buttler won the toss and elected to field first.

The Netherlands also made a couple of changes as Fred Klaassen and Paul Van Meekeren replaced Shane Snater and Vivian Kingma, with Scott Edwards once again leading the Dutch following Pieter Seelaar’s retirement on Sunday.

