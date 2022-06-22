George Harmon becomes Ross County’s third summer signing By Press Association June 22, 2022, 11:18 am Ross County have signed George Harmon (Lynne Cameron/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County have made George Harmon their third signing in just two days. Malky Mackay’s side completed the acquisitions of Yan Dhanda from Swansea and Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi from Cavalry FC on Tuesday. County have now signed left-back Harmon from Oxford City, with the West Brom youth product signing a two-year deal with the Staggies. “George is a promising young talent that we have tracked over a period of time,” Mackay said. “At 21 he has played men’s football and has thrived in that environment which is why we have brought him to the club. “There are still aspects we want to develop with George, but he comes with a strong developmental pathway behind him at West Brom and is somebody we want to help as he keeps growing and learning.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ross County move worth the wait for focused midfielder Yan Dhanda Midfielder Harry Paton moves on from Ross County after third new arrival checks in New Dundee United boss Jack Ross: It’s nice not to have to firefight right away Ross County signing spree continues as defender George Harmon inks two-year deal