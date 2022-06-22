Jamie Overton set for England Test debut in place of injured James Anderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jamie Overton set for England Test debut in place of injured James Anderson

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 12:08 pm
Jamie Overton and James Anderson (Mike Egerton/PA).
Jamie Overton and James Anderson (Mike Egerton/PA).

James Anderson will miss England’s final Test against New Zealand due to an ankle problem.

Captain Ben Stokes confirmed the 39-year-old would miss the third Test at Headingley that gets under way on Thursday.

Surrey seamer Jamie Overton will make his Test debut in Anderson’s stead, with Stokes unsure of the severity of the veteran pace bowler’s injury.

Stokes revealed Overton’s inclusion as England’s sole change for the final New Zealand Test, with his twin brother Craig missing out on a cap.

“Unfortunately Jimmy’s not pulled up as well as we would have liked him to, so Jamie Overton’s going to make his debut this week,” Stokes told Sky Sports.

“It’s unfortunate for Jimmy, but we’ve got a massive test against India coming up as well.

“I’m not too sure how serious it is to be honest. He’s just got a bit of a puffy ankle.

“Jamie’s been very impressive, the way that he’s bowled, we always want a point of difference in our side, bowling with serious pace and changing games as well.

Jamie Overton
Jamie Overton will make his England Test debut at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA).

“He fills a different role from Jimmy, but to have someone in your back pocket who can bowl 90 miles an hour is big for us.

“That’s the only change this week. As tempting as it was to get both twins out there playing for England, Jamie’s the only change.”

England have already won the series after impressive victories in the opening two matches.

But new captain Stokes has told his players to go for the jugular in Leeds this week.

England blasted their way to victory in the second Test in Nottingham thanks to a virtuoso last day’s batting, Jonny Bairstow hitting 136 and Stokes an unbeaten 75 as the hosts chased down their target of 299.

And now Stokes has told his England players to get back out there and put on a show for the Headingley crowd.

“I’ve said to the players this week, let’s try and think like we’re in the entertainment business rather than the sporting business,” said Stokes.

“There’s a reason why 20,000 people came out to watch us at Trent Bridge last week.

“So I set a challenge to the team to be even more fearless, positive and aggressive than last week.”

