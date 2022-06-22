New Zealand captain Kane Williamson returns to face England at Headingley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson returns to face England at Headingley

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 1:40 pm
Kane Williamson is back to lead New Zealand in the third Test (Tim Goode/PA)
Kane Williamson is back to lead New Zealand’s quest to avoid a series whitewash against England after watching last week’s Trent Bridge thriller on his hotel television.

Williamson tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms on the evening before the Nottingham Test and was forced to take in his side’s dramatic fifth day defeat in isolation.

But he has picked the baton back up from deputy Tom Latham for the final Test at Headingley, cleared for action alongside Devon Conway and Michael Bracewell who both tested positive after the previous match, hoping to have picked up some fresh insights along the way.

“I watched a lot of it, I didn’t have too much else to do,” he said.

Tom Latham led New Zealand in the second Test defeat against England
“I don’t shout at the TV, I watch and observe. It’s always interesting seeing it from a different perspective, although it wasn’t my preferable place to be. It was interesting to watch and connect from the other side a little bit.

“There was a lot of effort that went into the match and you do have to applaud the quality England have come in with. It was a Test where both teams put their front foot forward, played some shots.

“England are a strong side playing well so for us it’s about improving as a side, the bigger picture. It’s about focusing on our cricket and finding different areas of the game to target. The focus is on us and wanting to be better.”

Williamson’s return to the fold means a rebalancing of the side, with Henry Nicholls vulnerable among the specialist batters.

Experienced seamer Neil Wagner is also angling for his first appearance of the series, potentially at Tim Southee’s expense following a forgettable showing last time out, and spinner Ajaz Patel holds his spot in a 13-man squad.

